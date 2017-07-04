Beauty of regional New Zealand showcased in Tourism NZ's new video ad

In a new digital marketing campaign, Tourism New Zealand is targeting all the "dreamers" around the world in a step-by-step advertising campaign to seduce them into booking a flight to our shores.

The sophisticated "100% Pure New Zealand" digital campaign aims to showcase regional New Zealand in particular and lure tourists to the regions.

The first step in the campaign is a "sweeping, cinematic style advert" designed to reach people around the world dreaming of traveling to New Zealand, but not yet realistically committed.

"We know this will grab their attention and really build that desire to travel here," Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall says in a statement.

"Once we have found our dreamers, we will re-target them with different content designed to get them planning a holiday and finally, booking it with one of our supporting industry partners."

Following the release of the new ad, fresh digital content will be released in a few weeks to support consumers in planning and booking their holiday.

The content provides more specific information on travel routes, places to see, things to do, and some of the Kiwi hospitality to be experienced along the way.