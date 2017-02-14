Beauty from the deep: Kiwi scientists find three new species in Kermadecs

Kiwi scientists have discovered three new species on a recent voyage to the remote Kermadec Islands.

The team returned with a tiny orange sea-horse, a dragonet fish and a cusk eel, which they are now studying to confirm they are new to science.

The three creatures are among 236 fish species and 250 invertebrates recorded on the 20-day expedition in October and November.

The discovery is being hailed by Hollywood director James Cameron, who has lobbied the Government to create an ocean sanctuary in the island arc, 1000km off New Zealand.

The Kermadec Dragonet Source: Te Papa

In a statement to 1 News, he said: "As New Zealanders we live or die by our understanding of what's happening in the Earth deep beneath our feet, and the forces that created the Kermadec Trench are acting on the parts of New Zealand that we see above water every single day ... we have a world class trench in our own backyard that is virtually unexplored, and may yield astonishing discoveries if we just look.

"Keeping the trench pristine is vital, and efforts at conservation and protection of the Kermadecs are critically important."

He added: "We need to understand this remarkable trench system, which is among the deepest in the world, from a geological perspective."

NIWA's Dr Malcolm Clark said the scientific value of the voyage was "outstanding."

"Because we were working in an area which hadn't been explored before almost every sampling event would bring up something new or something unusual."

The Kermadec Cuskeel Source: Te Papa

The scientists will present their findings at a special event at Parliament this evening.

'Pristine environment'

"We were getting data and specimens from the surface inshore, right to the seafloor, twenty miles offshore at three thousand metres under the surface," Dr Clark said of the expedition aboard NIWA's Tangaroa vessel.

It comes as a new Colmar Brunton poll, commissioned by ocean advocacy group Pew, reveals the majority of Kiwis - 93 per cent - support the establishment of an ocean sanctuary in the Kermadecs.

A bill to create a reserve was delayed last year after talks between the Government and Maori fishing representatives broke down.

"It's almost as pristine an environment as we can get," Dr Clark said.

The Kermadec Seahorse Source: Te Papa

Auckland Museum's head of natural sciences Tom Trnski was also part of the expedition.