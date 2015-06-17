 

'Beautiful' seven-year-old dies after 'tragic event' at Waikato school, shocking community

The death of a seven-year-old girl has rocked a small community near Matamata in Waikato, after she suffered a medical event while at school on Thursday. 

Classroom.

Ellie Kurth was the daughter of Walton School principal Jeremy Kurth and teacher Anna Kurth. 

The Board of Trustees said in a statement, it was a "terrible shock to her family, staff, students and the wider Walton School community," reported the NZ Herald. 

"This is of course a very sad and difficult time for our staff and tight knit school community who are pulling together to deal with this tragic event."

In a post on the school's Facebook page, "beautiful" Ellie was said to have died "surrounded by people who loved her". 

People paid tribute to Ellie on the post, calling her a "little sweet heart". 

The Facebook post asked for any small donations of toys and art resources in lieu of flowers for Middlemore Hospital. 

There would be a celebration of Ellie's life on Thursday, with people asked to wear colourful clothing. 

