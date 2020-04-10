TODAY |

Beautiful Easter Friday weather draws crowds to popular Dunedin beach

Source:  1 NEWS

A popular Dunedin beach has been busy today in beautiful Easter Friday weather.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those going out for a stroll appeared to be keeping to their bubbles. Source: 1 NEWS

Those going out for a stroll at St Clair Beach appeared to be keeping to their bubbles according to a 1 NEWS reporter on the scene.

It comes after police had mixed responses to their Easter weekend checkpoints across the country yesterday, as they attempt to stop all non-essential travel.

Waikato police say that 20 per cent of traffic stopped at one of their checkpoints had to be turned away, with people attempting to get away for the long weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People trying to get out of town for the Easter weekend have already been sent home. Source: 1 NEWS

Elsewhere 10 police checkpoints across the Southern District saw motorists generally complying with the rules.

Police said in a statement that hundreds of vehicles were stopped, with most of those being essential workers or travelling to the supermarket.

Today, 1 NEWS was at a checkpoint just south of Auckland where a number of vehicles were seen being checked.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Woman in her 90s becomes second person to die of coronavirus in New Zealand
2
Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side
3
Full video: Ministry of Health's April 10 Covid-19 update
4
Kiwis who helped stranded German travellers thanked with Auckland flyover by Lufthansa
5
Crew member of cruise ship with Kiwis onboard dies of Covid-19 in Florida
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:32

Kiwis who helped stranded German travellers thanked with Auckland flyover by Lufthansa

Man charged after guns and drugs found at Christchurch gang property
01:08

Air New Zealand job cuts rushed, poorly planned - union

Increase in family harm incidents during lockdown period, police say