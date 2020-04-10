Beautiful Easter Friday weather draws crowds to popular Dunedin beach

A popular Dunedin beach has been busy today in beautiful Easter Friday weather.

Those going out for a stroll at St Clair Beach appeared to be keeping to their bubbles according to a 1 NEWS reporter on the scene.

It comes after police had mixed responses to their Easter weekend checkpoints across the country yesterday, as they attempt to stop all non-essential travel.

Waikato police say that 20 per cent of traffic stopped at one of their checkpoints had to be turned away, with people attempting to get away for the long weekend.

Elsewhere 10 police checkpoints across the Southern District saw motorists generally complying with the rules.

Police said in a statement that hundreds of vehicles were stopped, with most of those being essential workers or travelling to the supermarket.