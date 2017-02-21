'Beautiful angel' - granddaughter of Sir Howard Morrison dies in Auckland car crash

The teenage granddaughter of the late Sir Howard Morrison died in a car crash early on Sunday morning.

Kiriana Morrison, 17, was a passenger in a car involved in a crash around 2.15am on the northwestern motorway.

She was raised in Auckland and Rotorua and attended Selwyn College.

A family spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post Kiriana was a "beautiful angel".

"It's a shocking and preventable death. The full realisation has yet to sink in," they said.

She had worked at markets for the Pukeko Bakery, who posted a message of condolence on their Facebook page.

"She will be missed a great deal and our thoughts are with her family during this tough time."

Rachael De Jong, who drowned in an accident near Taupo earlier this month, had also worked at the bakery.



Police are still investigating the crash.