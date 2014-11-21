'Beast of Blenheim', one of NZ's worst sex offenders, to be released again to cottage outside prison

The serial rapist dubbed the Beast of Blenheim is to be released on parole and move back to Whanganui later this month.

Stewart Murray Wilson, 72, is one of New Zealand's worst sex offenders.

In 1996, he was jailed for 21 years for rape, assault, bestiality, stupefying and ill-treatment of children over a 25-year period.

Wilson served the full term and in 2012 was released to a closely-monitored cottage outside the wire of Whanganui Prison. The move sparked outrage and opposition from the community and some councillors.

Last year, Wilson was sent back to jail for two years and four months for more historical rapes.

The Parole Board has decided to release him on August 20. Wilson will return to the same cottage outside Whanganui Prison where he was released to last time.

The board said Wilson remains at medium to high risk of re-offending and strict conditions apply to his release.

He will not be able to leave the house without the permission of a probation officer and is subject to electronic monitoring among other conditions.