TODAY |

Beachgoers asked to keep eye out for stranded whales in Whangārei

Source:  1 NEWS

Beaches north and south of Whangārei Harbour are on alert today for any signs of stranded whales.

Marsden Point Oil Refinery

Last night, Project Jonah was notified of a small pod of pilot whales swimming close to shore off Marsden Point in Whangārei.

Department of Conservation staff were on site monitoring the whales yesterday, and today are on the water checking inaccessible beaches. A plane has also been deployed to search for the pod.

Local medics have also been put on standby as a precaution.

A Project Jonah spokesperson said the four whales spotted yesterday are of real concern because they tend to swim in pods of up to 100.

If one whale gets stranded then it’s the nature of pilot whales to help the whale. Therefore, many other whales are at risk of being stranded.

Local beachgoers are urged to keep an eye on surrounding beaches today and report any sightings to either DOC on 0800 362 468 or Project Jonah on 0800 494 253.

The spokesperson said that at this time of year it's common to hear about more marine life incidents as people are at the beach and actively reporting to hotlines. 

New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Police bodycam footage shows bizarre river pursuit of unruly Queensland man
2
One person dead following Waikato crash; holiday road toll now at three
3
Video: Boat runs doughnuts in Auckland harbour after boaties fall overboard
4
'We want you to get out now' - Tens of thousands evacuated as Victoria faces day of extreme fire danger
5
Seeds, deer testicles and a live cat among the unwanted guests at NZ's borders this year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04

Kiwi-based play with all-Samoan female cast to make history in New York theatre

02:05

Lack of rescue helicopter in Coromandel is 'life or death' situation

Cruise ship passenger overboard near Mahia Peninsula

02:20

New Zealand team behind new tech to prevent strokes and 'change the world'