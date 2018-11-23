Beach goers beware: Big wave warning at North Island's east coast beaches

Beach goers have been warned to look out for large swells at Kiwi beaches on the east coast of the North Island next week due to a low pressure system lurking offshore.

Lighthouse Source: istock.com

Surf Life Saving NZ says the big swells that will affect New Zealand are going to be generated by an ex-tropical cyclone tracking off the east coast of the North Island.

This will potentially see big waves and strong rips on east coast beaches.

Surf Life Saving NZ is urging beach goers to be extra vigilant next week if they are visiting the East Coast.

“We often experience an increase in difficult, challenging rescues during this type of weather pattern,” Surf Life Saving NZ National Lifesaving Manager Allan Mundy says.

Mr Mundy says people walking along the shore should watch out for large waves surging up the beach.

“These have the power to knock people over and will travel well past the high tide mark. Young children, the elderly and small dogs are most at risk.”

Mr Mundy says anyone who goes swimming should swim between the flags.

“Do not swim alone and stay well within your depth. Be aware that when a large surging wave comes into shore, what was your swimming depth will be lost as the surge carries you out at least an extra metre – that’s half the height of an adult!

“If you have been swimming in shoulder deep water you now are in water well over your head, in a body of water that will want to get back out to sea.”