BBQ users urged to be extra careful during holiday season

The Fire Service is urging people to check their barbecues before they light them up this holiday season.

Fire Service national advisor for risk management, Pete Gallagher, said most callouts at this time of year were for outdoor blazes that got out of control.

But Mr Gallagher said people could take simple steps to prevent fires, such as moving the barbecue away from any buildings.

"It's also about making sure things are safe before you use them," he said.

"Gas cylinders for your barbecue might have been stored over the winter - when you connect them up, get a little bit of soapy water, run that around the connections so you can see if there's any leaking gas."

Source: 1 NEWS
