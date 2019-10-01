TODAY |

Bay of Plenty's iconic Maketu Pies saved by sale to local iwi

A much-loved pie shop in the Bay of Plenty has been saved with a successful sale this week after pledges from the community.

Pie lovers in the region had been fighting to save the iconic Maketu Pies after it went into receivership – a devastating blow for the small Bay of Plenty town.

However, Te Arawa Management Ltd has purchased the iconic Bay of Plenty business which is the commercial subsidiary of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust, the NZ Herald reported today.

Western Bay councillor John Scrimgeour, who also sits on the Maketu Community Board across the road from the factory, told TVNZ1's Breakfast earlier in the month that there was "a glimmer of hope" that the business may be able to be sold and a new owner.

Maketu Pies employed about 60 people out of a population of 1000.

The piemaker employs around 60 people in Maketu, out of a population of 1000. Source: Seven Sharp

Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman Taa (Sir) Toby Curtis told the Herald the purchase was "simply the right fit" for the subsidiary and its role in supporting the future growth of Te Arawa, its assets and whānau.

"Just as importantly, the decision is about ensuring Maketu Pies stays in local hands, rather than heading offshore or away from the Bay of Plenty.

"As a result, we can ensure that it will continue to support the local economy."

John Scrimgeour says if the company does go out of business it would be a big blow for the Bay of Plenty. Source: Breakfast
