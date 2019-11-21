Bay of Plenty wakes up to magnitude 5.9 earthquake

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has hit the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The earthquake happened just after 5:30am this morning hitting 50-km north-west of Te Kaha.

Originally, GeoNet posted the earthquake as a magnitude 5.3, but after a review found it was 5.9.

There were mostly reports of weak to light shaking, and some moderate.

GeoNet shows 5,051 people felt the earthquake in areas dotted around the North Island.