TODAY |

Bay of Plenty wakes up to magnitude 5.9 earthquake

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has hit the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The earthquake happened just after 5:30am this morning hitting 50-km north-west of Te Kaha.

Originally, GeoNet posted the earthquake as a magnitude 5.3, but after a review found it was 5.9.

There were mostly reports of weak to light shaking, and some moderate.

GeoNet shows 5,051 people felt the earthquake in areas dotted around the North Island. 

People located in Tauranga, Auckland, Hawkes Bay and Wellington have taken to social media to share how they've been affected, with most just saying it woke them up. 

More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nationwide mobile test alert being sent tonight, expect a 'loud sound'
2
Bay of Plenty wakes up to magnitude 5.9 earthquake
3
Toddlers found dead in hot car, Queensland police say
4
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
5
Video shows violent skirmish in Napier park on same day as gang shooting
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Issues of violence against women, consent aired following Grace Millane murder trial
02:15

Gisborne teen takes out top honour at awards celebrating Kiwis with disabilities
04:16

Exclusive: Government to restore prisoner voting rights in time for 2020 Election

Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Christchurch