Bay of Plenty town breathes sigh of relief as only ATM, damaged in bungled burglary, is restored

Westpac is reinstalling Murupara's only ATM after it was stolen by thieves.

The thieves used a log loader to rip the ATM out of the wall of the New Zealand Credit building on Pine Drive and drove away with it in a trailer back in June.

The new ATM will also be in the NZ Credit Union building.

Westpac NZ’s acting General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth Gina Dellabarca said the loss of the ATM was deeply felt by the community.

Police are investigating following the robbery of an ATM in Murupara overnight. Source: Facebook / News Whakatane

“We’re determined to support them by restoring an ATM to the town,” she said in a statement.



“This will enable the people of Murupara, and those in surrounding areas who’ve had to travel an hour or more each way, to withdraw money.”



“We’ll be undertaking a range of actions to make the new machine more robust against security threats,” Ms Dellabarca said.