TODAY |

Bay of Plenty town breathes sigh of relief as only ATM, damaged in bungled burglary, is restored

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Westpac is reinstalling Murupara's only ATM after it was stolen by thieves.

The thieves used a log loader to rip the ATM out of the wall of the New Zealand Credit building on Pine Drive and drove away with it in a trailer back in June.

The new ATM will also be in the NZ Credit Union building.

Westpac NZ’s acting General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth Gina Dellabarca said the loss of the ATM was deeply felt by the community.

Police are investigating following the robbery of an ATM in Murupara overnight. Source: Facebook / News Whakatane

“We’re determined to support them by restoring an ATM to the town,” she said in a statement.

“This will enable the people of Murupara, and those in surrounding areas who’ve had to travel an hour or more each way, to withdraw money.”

“We’ll be undertaking a range of actions to make the new machine more robust against security threats,” Ms Dellabarca said.

A 27-year-old Kawerau man has been charged over the burglary and will appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The residents of Murupara have also learned that their police station will now be fully staffed. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report
4
Grainne Moss talked about the video on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.
Oranga Tamariki CEO tells John Campbell baby removal video was 'disturbing', but backs staff
5
By 2040, the number of people affected by cancer will double, Dr Chris Jackson told Breakfast.
Armed with the largest cancer petition in NZ history, oncologist calls for national cancer agency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:08
Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill says teachers are satisfied with their settlement, but principals are still not.

Principal working 70 hours per week warns Education Ministry, 'the well of goodwill is dry'
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.

Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
00:58
Grainne Moss talked about the video on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

Oranga Tamariki CEO tells John Campbell baby removal video was 'disturbing', but backs staff
00:23
Taupō's Invergarry and Crown Roads have been closed off due to the damage.

More misery for Taupō: Giant cracks open up on roads, forcing evacuations and closures