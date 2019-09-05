Bay of Plenty tourist bus crash survivors grateful for 'ordinary Kiwis' who rushed to their aid

The Chinese ambassador to New Zealand says Bay of Plenty tourist bus crash survivors are grateful for the "ordinary Kiwis" who rushed to their aid after yesterday's fatal crash.

The accident happened after the tour bus failed to take a moderate to easy bend and lost control, rolling off the road on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am, police have surmised.

This afternoon police confirmed that one young child and four adults died in the crash.

Three of the 27 tourists on board remain in a serious, but stable, condition.

Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi has been talking to victims as they recover in Rotorua Hospital today.

"What I am most impressed with is the sympathy and assistance offered by the New Zealand people," she told 1 NEWS outside the hospital.

"The people I have talked to told me they got a lot of help on the spot by ordinary Kiwis and they are grateful for that."

Ms Wu also said the Chinese tour group had only just arrived in New Zealand and were near the start of their journey around the country.

She has been in touch with the Auckland-based tour company whose bus was at the centre of the crash and is awaiting the results of the police investigation into the crash before speculating on the cause.

Work is taking place with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Chinese Consulate to identify the victims who died and notify their next of kin.