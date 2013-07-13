Bay of Plenty roads closed due to heavy flooding; farmers urged to move stock to higher ground

Waimana Gorge Road and State Highway 2, between Taneatua and Rewatua roads, are closed due to flooding in Bay of Plenty this morning.

Meanwhile, farmers in the Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay are being urged to move stock to higher ground, with more heavy rain expected and river levels set to peak this morning.

Taneatua Road is closed due to flooding of the Whakatane River.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is encouraging motorists to avoid the areas if possible, or use the detours in place.

Desert Road was also temporarily closed overnight due to snow. The road is now fully open.