Bay of Plenty residents woken by earthquake

Those in the Bay of Plenty hoping to have a sleep in this morning were out of luck, with hundreds reporting being woken by an earthquake just before 6am.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck 15 kilometres west of Te Kaha at 5.46am, according to GeoNet.

The earthquake was 29 kilometres deep.

More than 300 people reported to the GeoNet website that they felt the jolt, not just in the Bay but as far as Auckland and Nelson.