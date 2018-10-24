Bay of Plenty police officer convicted for drink driving on duty, which led to crash

A Bay of Plenty police officer has been stood down, disqualified from driving and fined after being convicted of drink driving while on duty, which had led to a crash.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 38-year-old admitted to two driving offences in the Whakatāne District Court after he crashed his vehicle in Edgecumbe earlier this month.

The incident, which involved only the officer’s vehicle and didn’t result in any injuries, happened on April 6 at 8.30pm at the corner of Otakiri Road and Main Street.

He pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving, and one count of driving with excess breath alcohol.

The officer was convicted. He was sentenced to six months’ disqualification and ordered to pay a $1000 fine and $2013 in reparation.

“The public rightly expects high standards from police staff,” Bay of Plenty district commander superintendent Andy McGregor said.

“The vast majority of our staff act in accordance with police’s values."

McGregor said the officer had been stood down from his job.