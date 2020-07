A Bay of Plenty iwi has taken its fight against the expansion of a Chinese-owned water bottling operation to the high court at Rotorua.

Ngāti Awa's battled the consent to extract more than a billion litres from Otakiri Springs, near Whakatane, for two years.

It argues the volume to be exported is far too great and affects the tribe's ability to be guardian of the resource.

The water company says the expansion will create 60 jobs.