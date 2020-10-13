Bay of Plenty family living on different continents after Covid-19 border closures force them apart

Hardeep Singh and Belen Macchiavello have lived in New Zealand for a combined total of 16 years. They got married, work and raise their daughter here.

However, the newlyweds are now separated overseas and neither can return to New Zealand with borders shut amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family was in Argentina to have a religious ceremony following their February wedding when New Zealand announced its border closures in March. Their flights were cancelled, forcing them to lock down in Buenos Aires.

However, when Singh's visitor visa expired he was forced to leave his new wife and baby girl to return to Chandigarh, India.

Now, the family are in lockdowns in different countries and have no idea when they'll be allowed to return home to Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty.

They've been separated for more than three months already.

"It's been really hard, especially for my daughter," Singh told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

The family has applied around eight times to get home, the most recent was about two weeks ago but they were declined the same day.

Singh said they've recently been given hope that they'll be able to return home "sometimes in the future".

However, Macchiavello said they've invested a lot of money into their New Zealand life, including her husband's post-graduate study, and they're still paying hundreds of dollars a week in rent.

"It's a lot of money, we are paying $600 a week and we didn't stop paying, we didn't give up our house because we have all our belongings there, absolutely everything," she said.

"We never know when we are going to go back so if we give up the house and we sell everything then suddenly the next month or two we come back we don't come with a house anymore.

"We found a very beautiful house, we bought everything new and we decided to have a baby too so we were very settled and we were supposed to apply for residency this year when we got back from our wedding."

Hardeep and Belen say they miss their friends, careers, home and the natural places New Zealand offers.

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff, "while INZ understands that Belen and Hardeep are currently separated due to Hardeep returning to India after he was unable to extend his visitor visa in Argentina, they are both currently in their home country".