TODAY |

Bay of Plenty business fined over $100,000 after worker lost three fingers in accident

Source:  1 NEWS

A pet food manufacturing company in Te Puke has been fined $132,000 after one of its workers suffered serious burns to her fingers, leading to their amputation.

WorkSafe NZ Source: 1 NEWS

WorkSafe said today that Addiction FoodNZ appeared at Tauranga District Court on Wednesday after an investigation found that their machinery was not properly guarded.

In June of 2018, a worker was trying to change packing film stuck at the top of a machine when her fingers were crushed and burned between large heat panels used to seal the film.

She suffered third degree burns to her index finger, middle finger and thumb, and they were eventually amputated above the middle joints.

WorkSafe Acting Chief Inspector Danielle Henry said the woman sustained life-changing injuries, and that the company had been warned before.

"Prior to this incident Addiction Food NZ Limited had received three improvement notices and one prohibition notice from WorkSafe relating to health and safety systems," Ms Henry said.

"The issuing of four notices on other machinery in the workplace should have been a clear indication to Addiction Food NZ Limited that they needed to be completing full risk assessment of machinery before allowing workers to operate it.

"It's highly disappointing that a company WorkSafe had seriously engaged with on multiple occasions still failed to take health and safety seriously, allowing its workers to operate dangerous machinery with no safe guarding.

"WorkSafe had given this company a clear directive to get its health and safety in order - it did not take appropriate action and a worker has needlessly suffered for their laxness." 

New Zealand
Employment
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:09
Man shot dead by police after horrific daylight stabbing attack in Melbourne park
2
Watch: Tornado looms near Northland beach as thunderstorm hits the region
3
Victoria confirms record-breaking 428 new Covid-19 cases in a day
4
Judith Collins says 'it's time for boldness' as she pledges $31b infrastructure spend, including second Auckland harbour crossing
5
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Victoria likely to be excluded from trans-Tasman bubble, says Scott Morrison

Napier mayor says accepting Government water funding won't force it into permanent chlorination
04:44

Private data exposed in insecure property management site over misunderstanding of cloud

Three hundred Samoan fruit pickers flown home on special Air NZ flight