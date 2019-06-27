TODAY |

Bay of Islands, Northland cited on Lonely Planet list of top 10 places to visit in Asia Pacific

Bay of Islands and Northland have featured on Lonely Planet's top 10 places in the Asia Pacific to visit, coming in at third.

The region's rich history and "extraordinary surf" were some of the reasons it was chosen.

A blurb outlines the region's "endless extraordinary surf beaches, myriad islands and forests of giant trees" that "are the hallmarks of the northernmost part of New Zealand".

It also describes the area as "the cradle of the country’s culture and history – both for the indigenous Māori people and for the European settlers who followed them".

It talks about New Zealand's signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, as well as events which showcase New Zealand, including Waitangi Day festivities, and a new museum devoted to the Māori Battalion who fought in the World Wars.

Full list:

  1. Margaret River and Southern WA, Australia
  2. Shikoku, Japan
  3. Bay of Islands and Northland, New Zealand
  4. Singapore
  5. The Cook Islands
  6. Central Vietnam
  7. Fiji
  8. Palawan, Philippines, 
  9. Beijing, China
  10. Cambodia 
The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is the place where Maori chiefs first signed their accord with the British Crown in 1840 - the Treaty of Waitangi - Te Tiriti of Waitangi, New ZealandÃ¢??s founding document. Bay of Islands - New Zealand.
The Waitangi Treaty Grounds named as New Zealand’s first National Historic Landmark Source: istock.com
