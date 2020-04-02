Bauer Media NZ bought by Australian investment company - report

An Australian investment company is reported to have bought the Bauer magazine business on both sides of the Tasman.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian Financial Review is reporting that Sydney-based Mercury Capital now owns titles including the New Zealand Women's Weekly, Women's Day, The Listener, and North and South.

The German-based Bauer magazine publisher shut its New Zealand operation in April with the loss of 237 jobs.

READ MORE End of an era for iconic NZ magazines as Bauer collapses

It said the Covid-19 lockdown had compounded problems of falling advertising revenue and made the business unviable.

Mercury Capital is run by an ex-pat New Zealander, Clark Perkins, and owns the Blue Star printing company in this country.