Bauer Media NZ bought by Australian investment company - report

An Australian investment company is reported to have bought the Bauer magazine business on both sides of the Tasman.

The Australian Financial Review is reporting that Sydney-based Mercury Capital now owns titles including the New Zealand Women's Weekly, Women's Day, The Listener, and North and South.

The German-based Bauer magazine publisher shut its New Zealand operation in April with the loss of 237 jobs.

It said the Covid-19 lockdown had compounded problems of falling advertising revenue and made the business unviable.

Mercury Capital is run by an ex-pat New Zealander, Clark Perkins, and owns the Blue Star printing company in this country.

There's no detail on which titles may be restarted.

