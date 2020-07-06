TODAY |

Battle for Northland seat between Matt King and Shane Jones shaping up as a must win for NZ First

Source:  1 NEWS

The Northland electorate has been labelled the most important "must win seat in the country” with plenty riding on it for New Zealand first.

Plenty is riding on the seat for New Zealand First, with its candidate Shane Jones trying to snatch it off National's Matt King in a bid to help keep the party in Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

Its candidate Shane Jones is trying to snatch the seat off National MP Matt King in a bid to help keep the Winston Peters-led party in Parliament.

But National's Matt King says it'll take more than political stunts to win the seat.

“They won't be fooled by the game these guys are playing,” he told 1 NEWS.

The MP alleges that the Provincial Growth Fund is being used to curry favour, with Northland securing nearly $600 million.

However, Mr Jones says it’s not Northland “feeling the love”.

“All the provinces have felt the provincial love and that's because we were elected to drive provincial development.”

List MP Willow-Jean Prime is standing for Labour again.

But it's considered a two-horse race between the incumbent, Mr King, and Mr Jones.

Polling suggests the seat maybe NZ First’s best shot at keeping its place in Parliament.

