Battle of Kororāreka 175th anniversary commemorated with dawn service in Russell

The 175th anniversary of the battle of Kororāreka has been marked with a dawn service in Russell.

The battle was the first signal by Māori at the dissatisfaction over the state of affairs five years after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840.

The battle is commemorated every year in the Bay of Islands by local tangata whenua and the Kororāreka community.