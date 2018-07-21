 

Batten the hatches: Wet and windy weather on the way

Wind and windy weather is on the way.

Gusts of up to 130km/h are forecast in the worst affected areas.

Source: Twitter / MetService

Winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour are forecast in Canterbury, Southland, Clutha and Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

Heavy rain warnings in place for Fiordland are predicting flooding and slips.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the South Island would bear the brunt of the bad weather today but it would move further north overnight.

"We have a front that is expected to move over the South Island today and onto the lower North Island overnight in to places like Taranaki tonight and then over the rest of the North Island tomorrow morning and moving off the most eastern areas like Bay of Plenty and Gisborne a bit later on Sunday."

The front bringing heavy rain and strong winds would be followed by more showers with possible thunderstorms and hail.

"People need to keep updated, even though that persistent rain eases off, if you're on the West Coast you could be getting heavy thunderstorms and showers as well."

Heavy snow is expected down to 600 metres for Central Otago, Southland and Clutha on Sunday.

Snow warnings are in place for Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, Milford Road, Crown Range Road and Lewis Pass.

Check the forecast for your area on our weather page.

