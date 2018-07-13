 

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

It might be time to batten down the hatches this weekend, as the sunny and settled school holiday weather will make way for rain and gales that could cause coastal flooding.

Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.
Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says a slow moving 'Tasman rainmaker' is on a collision course with much of the country this weekend.

Tomorrow a large swathe of cloud will start to brew to the northwest of New Zealand and by early Sunday the bad weather will hit the upper North Island before making its way south.

The low will bring strong to severe gales and even the risk for coastal flooding, especially when high tides arrive on Sunday evening.

The MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Northland, northern Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne from 6am to 6pm on Sunday.

The places listed above also have strong wind watch warnings from 6am to 9pm.

Another warning has been issued by the NZ Transport Agency who say king tides coupled with the bad weather might lead to parts of SH1 in Auckland being closed due to flooding.

At the most risk is the motorway area near Esmonde Road in Takapuna and the notorious Tamaki and Maretai drives piece of coastal road leading up to Mission Bay.

