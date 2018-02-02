Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

Source:NZN
Much of the North Island and the West Coast are in for a heavy dump of rain, forecasters say.
The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Sunday as moist northerly flow brings heavy rain in from the Tasman Sea.
The heaviest rain is expected about Westland from Fox Glacier, northwards,Buller,Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds and Marlborough ranges.
In the North Island the rain is expected to hit western Taranaki, Tongariro National Park, Taupo, Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, eastern Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island.
