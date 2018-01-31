'Batten down the hatches' – intense low brings heavy rain and gale warnings for much of the country

An intense low is set to barrel directly into the West Coast of the South Island tomorrow morning, bringing heavy rain and gale warnings for much of the country.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett is warning Kiwis to "batten down the hatches" ahead of the potentially damaging storm which is formed by the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi.

The wild weather could see up to 400mm of rain falling in the ranges of the West Coast and winds of up to 130km/h hitting South Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson, Canterbury, Westland and Buller.

Corbett says the worst of the weather is set to cross over the country around late morning but there will be a sting in the tail from a second low forming to the east of the South Island that will bring more heavy rain to the Canterbury region.

Nelson Civil Defence has issued a warning for the area which is set to be significantly impacted by the storm.

"We expect 3-5 metre waves around the Nelson City area, plus king tides around midday Thursday and midnight Thursday.

"With the low pressure from this system and the wind piling the sea into the head of Tasman Bay, sea level could be elevated up to a metre above predicted tide levels in Tasman Bay," a spokesperson said.

A similar warning has been issued further north in Tauranga where the local council is warning of potential flooding from heavy rain coupled with king tides.

The Grey District Council have already announced a road closure in the West Coast region as they anticipate high seas to impact the road to Jellyman Park in Cobden.