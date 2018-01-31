 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Batten down the hatches' – intense low brings heavy rain and gale warnings for much of the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest on the storm set to strike tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The blaze started near some commercial properties south of the city.

Raw video: Dozens evacuated from homes as fire engulfs three industrial buildings in Dunedin

00:26
2
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Blood Super Moon: How Kiwis can watch tonight's 'dusky red' super moon eclipses, a once-in-150-year phenomenon

3
Jacinda Ardern pips up at the end about her experience of being compared to Donald Trump.

Labour soars as NZ First plunges in latest poll

00:51
4
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'


00:56
5
Speaker Trevor Mallard had no patience for those giving Ms Swarbrick boisterous support.

'Order! Order!' Speaker fires up at public gallery for rowdy response to Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis speech

00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.


00:31
The blaze started near some commercial properties south of the city.

Raw video: Dozens evacuated from homes as fire engulfs three industrial buildings in Dunedin

Six helicopters, 12 fire engines, three tankers and one command unit are at the scene, working to contain the fire.

01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 