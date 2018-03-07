 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy rain is on the way for Auckland and much of the central West Coast of the North Island today.

"Slow-moving rainbands with thunderstorms may lead to downpours in SW Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo and northern Taumarunui between 10am and 6pm today," MetService said on twitter today.

Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.
Source: Breakfast

Wairarapa and the Tararua District will also likely be hit hard, before the low away tomorrow after delivering between 120mm and 160mm in some areas.

Cyclone Hola tracking towards New Zealand

Meanwhile, category 1 Cyclone Hola has now formed near Vanuatu, and is set to lash the small island group with heavy rains and high winds from today.

It will likely reach category two tomorrow and international modelling for New Zealand overnight by ECMWF (Europe) has placed Hola tracking further west into northern New Zealand on Monday.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

01:40
2
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


01:44
3
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

00:43
4
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

00:07
5
A Brisbane man has been charged with assault after attacking a boy who was allegedly bullying his step-daughter.

Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged dad chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter


03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.

03:34
1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.


00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 