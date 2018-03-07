Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific

Heavy rain is on the way for Auckland and much of the central West Coast of the North Island today.

"Slow-moving rainbands with thunderstorms may lead to downpours in SW Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo and northern Taumarunui between 10am and 6pm today," MetService said on twitter today.



Wairarapa and the Tararua District will also likely be hit hard, before the low away tomorrow after delivering between 120mm and 160mm in some areas.

Cyclone Hola tracking towards New Zealand

Meanwhile, category 1 Cyclone Hola has now formed near Vanuatu, and is set to lash the small island group with heavy rains and high winds from today.