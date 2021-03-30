Bat-wielding man accused of computer, window smashing rampage at Dunedin civic centre

A man arrested soon after the Dunedin City Council's civic centre was vandalised this morning will appear in court on several charges tomorrow.

Dunedin City Council Civic Centre. Source: rnz.co.nz

A man armed with a bat smashed windows and computers in the building.

Police said officers were already searching for the man they arrested after he made online threats.

Another central city business was also damaged during the rampage.

The council's customer services centre was closed for the rest of the day will be reopened at 9am tomorrow.