Bars trial early closing in Palmerston North

A group of Palmerston North bars have volunteered to close their doors earlier in a bid to reduce incidents of alcohol related harm in the city.

In a bid to reduce alcohol related harm, a dozen bars in the CBD have agreed to shut an hour earlier.
Source: 1 NEWS

Twelve bars in the CBD area have agreed to reduce their trading hours, closing at 2am instead of 3am.

This weekend sees the first real test of the change, but not everyone is happy about it, with some local bar goers voicing their displeasure.

"Two am? That’s just when the fun is getting started bro," one man told 1 NEWS.

Another said: "All it's going to do is make house parties more intense earlier."

Hospitality New Zealand’s Palmerston North President Colleen Maxwell is hopeful about the initiative.

"The idea is to get kids into town where they are supervised, not sitting at home, pre-loading and getting toasted, then creating havoc in the square.

"It's a trial, we are just going to see how it goes," she said.

Local bar owner Ricky Quirk agrees, telling 1 NEWS: "The problem we have is, they turn up pre-loaded, put on a straight face at the door, get inside our premises. Then we find we kick them out five-minutes later."

Even though Mr Quirk is sacrificing an hour's trading, and possibly revenue, he says something needs to be done.

