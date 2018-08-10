TODAY |

Bars can stay open for all RWC games despite Green Party not backing law change

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Food and Drink
Rugby World Cup
Anna Whyte

The Green Party has turned away from supporting a law change allowing pubs and clubs from remaining open for the entirety of Rugby World Cup matches, saying exemptions are already in place. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish. Source: 1 NEWS

ACT began pushing for change to the law earlier this month, with the proposal picked up by the Government. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are growing concerns that smaller establishments may have to close before some of the games finish. Source: 1 NEWS

The Rugby World Cup 2019 Extended Trading Hours Amendment Bill passed tonight, supported by all of Parliament apart from the Green Party. The change would permit club licence and on-licence holders to extend their trading hours for the games, as the broadcast from Japan would see some games finishing later. 

MP Jan Logie said the Green Party were concerned with using Parliamentary time to make an exemption "to our standard processes of oversight of the sale of alcohol for a men's Rugby World Cup".

"We haven't done that for any other sport."

She said there were issues with pubs and clubs applying exemptions to the opening hours, however the problems were able to be worked around. 

"The argument that this is particularly relevant to clubs in their communities, that they need exemption... is that is only true if it is to subvert the normal process of being able to open and have alcohol.

"The view it's not possible to not open without alcohol is not accurate."

ACT's David Seymour said despite not drinking alcohol himself, he hoped the Parliament would remove the regulation.

"I think it's important that when this committee regulates, we have regard for the freedoms and the convenience and the enjoyment of life that our fellow citizens wish to enjoy.

"If that means that you can have a pint when you watch the games slightly outside the normal licensing hours, then I don't think that's too much to ask. 

Justice Minister Andrew Little called the Rugby World Cup "one of the largest and most exciting sporting events on the New Zealand calendar".

"Supporting the All Blacks is something that many people consider to be a critical part of being a New Zealander and I am pleased that this Bill will make it easier for us to come together and celebrate our national game."

Seven Sharp has discovered that in the past couple of weeks, Guinness stocks have dried up to the point some Irish bars have had to serve something else.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Food and Drink
Rugby World Cup
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Owen Franks omission described due to “big and mobile” props needed to suit the All Blacks World Cup plan.
Steve Hansen explains reason for Owen Franks' shock Rugby World Cup omission
3
Despite his RWC omission Read says Owen Franks will support the team in whatever way he can.
'I'm really feeling for Owen' - Kieran Read gutted for axed 'great of the game'
4
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
5
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Popular Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park track reopens after flood damage forced closure
00:21
The vacant house caught fire on August 27 about two weeks after a woman, 22, was attacked and died.

Hastings house gutted by suspicious fire after fatal attack on woman
01:49
The PM also said negotiations are taking place between mana whenua and Kiingitanga with no Government input.

Ardern says Government 'mindful of obligations' as Bridges asks if public money will be used to buy Ihumātao land
The iwi will work with the Government agency to find homes for at-risk children.

Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts 'racialised, regionalised', Otago academic says