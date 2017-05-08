 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Barrister steps in to defend Auckland couple's tree for free in court case brought by neighbours

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Auckland tree lover has cancelled a chainsaw and is instead planning to go to court to save a cedar, thanks to support from Fair Go viewers and a barrister's offer to take on the case free of charge.

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.
Source: Fair Go

Fraser and Emily Elder are being taken to court in a fight over the tree on their Kohimarama property which their neighbours say is ruining their sea views and could wipe hundreds of thousands of dollars off their property's value.

Backed into a corner, the Elders booked an arborist, but the tree's imminent fate fired up many Fair Go viewers who aimed their Facebook comments at the complaining neighbours.

"If you don't like it move house. Don't interfere with other people's property," one viewer wrote.

Another posted: "They already have a good view without the tree coming down. It was there before they were and it will hopefully be there after they've gone. Get over it!"

Mr Elder told Fair Go last night the comments were "absolutely awesome" and the "outpouring of support incredible".

"Well they changed our mind. We realised that actually there was a lot of support out there for this. And I have cancelled the felling of the tree and we are planning to go to court," he said.

The cost to defend the tree $10,000 to $15,000 and two Givealittle pages were created to financially assist the Elders.

Now barrister Sheila McCabe is keen to take on their case free of charge and Fair Go introduced her to the Elders on last night's show. 

"I cannot believe this. This is absolutely fantastic. I'm stumped for words," an emotional Mr Elder said. 

Ms McCabe said: "Well as far as I'm concerned it seemed all wrong." 

Their neighbours, Jill and Robert Benton, believe a cedar, which can grow to over 40 metres, is not appropriate for a domestic garden and say the tree is a nuisance which undermines their sea view.

They are demanding the Elders either trim their tree to below the roofline of another neighbour's house, or have the tree felled.

The courts will ultimately decide the tree's future.


Related

Auckland

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Donations pour in after Fair Go airs story of Auckland couple taken to court over tree

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The 12-acre land, inspired by the “Avatar” movie, opens in Florida at the end of May at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. It cost over half a billion NZ dollars.

Take a look at Disney World's $700m Avatar land

2
Former South African Presidents; left to right. F.W. de Klerk; Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki in Johannesburg.

Former South African leaders band together to criticise Zuma

00:43
3
Last Week tonight Host John Oliver jokes about Eminem's case against the National Party.

Watch: US talk show host John Oliver mocks NZ over accent (again) after watching clip from the Eminem v National trial

06:45
4
What if a retailer wants to check your handbag – just to make sure you haven't taken anything you didn't pay for while you were in their shop?

More and more shops are introducing random bag searches - but what are your rights?

03:59
5
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

03:59
In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

The case of an Auckland couple taken court by neighbours over tree has an unexpected twist

In the leafy suburb of Kohimarama stands a cedar that has caused quite a stir.

01:50
A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

Slow down, save lives - the simple message ahead of UN Road Safety Week

A campaign is using simple maths, and school children, to change attitudes.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

00:43
Adrian Doggett's business, Adey's Place, was gutted in a terrible fire over the weekend.

'A total disaster' - Piha takeaway shop owner left devastated after fire rips through business

The popular Adey's Place was gutted in a blaze over the weekend.

00:23
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue

Jeremy Malifa accessed the personal details of women he was attracted to.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ