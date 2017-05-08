Barrister steps in to defend Auckland couple's tree for free in court case brought by neighbours

An Auckland tree lover has cancelled a chainsaw and is instead planning to go to court to save a cedar, thanks to support from Fair Go viewers and a barrister's offer to take on the case free of charge.

Fraser and Emily Elder are being taken to court in a fight over the tree on their Kohimarama property which their neighbours say is ruining their sea views and could wipe hundreds of thousands of dollars off their property's value.

Backed into a corner, the Elders booked an arborist, but the tree's imminent fate fired up many Fair Go viewers who aimed their Facebook comments at the complaining neighbours.

"If you don't like it move house. Don't interfere with other people's property," one viewer wrote.

Another posted: "They already have a good view without the tree coming down. It was there before they were and it will hopefully be there after they've gone. Get over it!"

Mr Elder told Fair Go last night the comments were "absolutely awesome" and the "outpouring of support incredible".

"Well they changed our mind. We realised that actually there was a lot of support out there for this. And I have cancelled the felling of the tree and we are planning to go to court," he said.

The cost to defend the tree $10,000 to $15,000 and two Givealittle pages were created to financially assist the Elders.

Now barrister Sheila McCabe is keen to take on their case free of charge and Fair Go introduced her to the Elders on last night's show.

"I cannot believe this. This is absolutely fantastic. I'm stumped for words," an emotional Mr Elder said.

Ms McCabe said: "Well as far as I'm concerned it seemed all wrong."

Their neighbours, Jill and Robert Benton, believe a cedar, which can grow to over 40 metres, is not appropriate for a domestic garden and say the tree is a nuisance which undermines their sea view.

They are demanding the Elders either trim their tree to below the roofline of another neighbour's house, or have the tree felled.

The courts will ultimately decide the tree's future.