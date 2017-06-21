 

'It was barely a tap' - Paula Bennett downplays impact of Todd Barclay saga on National

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett is playing down the significance of the Todd Barclay scandal and says she doesn't think it will get in the way of National's bid for a fourth term.

National's safe seat of Clutha-Southland will have a new MP after another dramatic day in parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Barclay isn't seeking re-election in Clutha-Southland after being embroiled in the alleged secret taping of staff in his Gore electorate office.

"As a party we are 81 years old, we've taken some bumps along the way, we've been knocked down and we've always got back up," she told reporters at National's annual conferencetoday.

"Events of last week weren't a fatal blow, in fact it was barely a tap."

Ms Bennett said issues such as the Barclay scandal didn't affect Kiwis in their own lives, and what really mattered was the issues they would see the government focusing on in the election campaign.

Mike Hosking says the Todd Barclay drama will not affect the Government where it really matters - in the polls.
Source: Seven Sharp

The only official mention of Mr Barclay came when the list of retiring MPs was read out by party president Peter Goodfellow.

Some were there to receive their service awards, but Mr Barclay wasn't one of them.

However, neither were Sir John Key, Murray McCully, Maurice Williamson or Craig Foss.

