Bare-faced cheek! Eden Park streaker asks for public donations to pay fine

A young fan who streaked at Eden Park has set up a fundraising page to help him pay for any fines he might receive.

The unnamed 23-year-old ran onto to pitch just before the final whistle, waving his shirt above his head and evading security guards.

NZME reports the man had been at the game with his dad, who was one of the many spurring him on.

In a statement, the young guy said: "It was a bit of a spur-of-the-moment peer pressure from a few different people, and yeah, I went for a bit of a run."