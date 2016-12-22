'Barbaric and totally unacceptable' - dead seabirds found dumped in Northland

Forest and Bird are urging fishermen to take more care after several dead flesh footed shearwaters were found dumped in Ruakaka, Northland.

Dead flesh footed shearwaters found in Ruakaka, Northland Source: Supplied/Forest and Bird

In a statement, the organisation said that, while any evidence of the birds being hooked had been removed, it was very likely they were caught as a bycatch by a recreational fisherman using a long line from a beach.

Their throats were slit and some birds had their skulls smashed and wings broken.

"Forest and Bird condemns this behaviour as barbaric and completely unacceptable," the statement said.

Flesh footed shearwaters are a vulnerable species in New Zealand, which is largely due to them commonly interacting with people fishing.

Recreational fishers can minimise their impact on bird life by following simple steps, as per the 'Off The Hook' campaign published by Forest and Bird.