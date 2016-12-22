 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Barbaric and totally unacceptable' - dead seabirds found dumped in Northland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Forest and Bird are urging fishermen to take more care after several dead flesh footed shearwaters were found dumped in Ruakaka, Northland.

Dead flesh footed shearwaters found in Ruakaka, Northland

Dead flesh footed shearwaters found in Ruakaka, Northland

Source: Supplied/Forest and Bird

In a statement, the organisation said that, while any evidence of the birds being hooked had been removed, it was very likely they were caught as a bycatch by a recreational fisherman using a long line from a beach.

Their throats were slit and some birds had their skulls smashed and wings broken.

"Forest and Bird condemns this behaviour as barbaric and completely unacceptable," the statement said.

Flesh footed shearwaters are a vulnerable species in New Zealand, which is largely due to them commonly interacting with people fishing.

Recreational fishers can minimise their impact on bird life by following simple steps, as per the 'Off The Hook' campaign published by Forest and Bird.

Forest and Bird say they were today alerted to the dumping on the birds which took place in at Ruakaka on 20 October.

Related

Northland

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:31
2
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:45
3
Dan Howard loved Shannon, really. He just wishes she was a little more considerate around the house.

'We love to have her home' - US dad films hilarious diatribe about carnage caused by daughter home from college

00:39
4
YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.

'The entire thing was planned' - passengers dispute claims man booted off plane for 'speaking Arabic'


03:44
5
Three people died in the early morning blaze at the Flat Bush property.

Thousands raised for family following fatal Auckland house fire

00:36
All proceeds from the exhibition match against Julian and Ardie Savea will go towards the Kaikoura earthquake recovery.

Serena and Venus Williams to take on Savea brothers in Kaikoura earthquake fundraiser at ASB Classic

The All Blacks duo will have their skills tested against a combined 31 Grand Slam titles on centre court in Auckland.


03:33
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.

He Said She Said: Bite-size movie review of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Our reviewers take a look at the latest instalment from the Star Wars universe.

02:00
The Mill family evacuated their home following the 7.8 earthquake. They returned home to find a hearing aid device and other items had gone.

Watch: Christchurch family whose home was burgled during tsunami evacuation get special visit from adorable police dog pups

The Mill family are still trying to recover from having their home targeted.


01:34
In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

Cameramen share their stories five years on from filming aftermath of deadly Christchurch earthquake

In 2016 this was the story that stood out the most for Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe.

01:58
Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed which tunes made us tick this year.

Full list: Which music did Kiwis love the most this year?

Recorded Music New Zealand has revealed what music made us bop this year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ