Barack Obama to visit New Zealand in March

Barack Obama will be speaking at an event in Auckland on March 22 hosted by the New Zealand-United States Council.

Source: 1 NEWS

The event is being jointly sponsored by Air NZ, Westpac and MasterCard.

The council's chairman Leon Grice said Mr Obama bolstered US, New Zealand relations as President.

"President Obama's presidency had an extraordinary impact on the world and during his service, New Zealand's deep friendship with the United States was strengthened politically, culturally, in trade and investment, innovation and security," Grice said.

Mr Obama is expected to play a game of golf with former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key, who is a director of Air New Zealand.

The visit has also been welcomed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I look forward to welcoming Mr Obama to our country and anticipate meeting him once his full programme is finalised," Ms Ardern said.

Following his appearance in New Zealand he will head to Sydney for an event the following day.