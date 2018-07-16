Banning birthday cakes at early childcare centres just 'generates negativity' - Allergy NZ

Birthday cakes are off the menu at some early childhood centres over concerns about food allergies.

The Marlborough Express reported yesterday a parent posted on Facebook their homemade cupcakes were not allowed at the preschool, with another saying a gluten and soy free cake was also not welcome.



Chief executive of Allergy NZ Mark Dixon said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today that it was a difficult area but he did not support a ban on bringing birthday cakes to early childhood centres.

"No one learns from a ban, and if anything it generates negativity. We need inclusive tolerance towards children with health issues, in this case, allergies," Mr Dixon said.

He said allergies were increasing year-on-year, and that the issue was for people who weren't aware of allergies for other children and who may not know about the allergy unless the daycare centre had told them.

Dixon suggested daycare centres be upfront with parents about other children's allergies and for parents to check before bringing food in.