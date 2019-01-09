TODAY |

Banned traps suspected in Auckland cat deaths

More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals

The SPCA suspects banned animal leg-hold traps are to blame for the deaths of two cats and injuries of another in central Auckland.

It said that over the last 18 months, one cat was found with its spine crushed, one with a severed tail and another with a foot missing.

Leg-hold traps are spring operated metal jaws that clamp onto the animal's legs, and are illegal in urban areas.

SPCA Inspector Mellisa Rush said they do not want to see any more animals injured or killed by these traps.

"SPCA wants to remind our community: don't set leg-hold traps in urban areas. The risks to pets are real and we don't want to see anymore animals injured - or possibly killed - by this," she said.

"Injured cats have been reported on Mount Albert Road and Columbia Road. Our Inspectorate is warning pet owners in this area to watch out for leg-hold traps. Anyone who discovers one of these traps, or an animal who has been caught in one, should contact SPCA immediately."

The SPCA is urging anyone who discovers such traps to contact them.

Separately, Sandringham residents living near Eden Park reported five cats missing in March.

rnz.co.nz

A tabby cat. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:11
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29
Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely.

Work on burst Taupō waste pipe begins, days after 800,000-litre sewage spill

Police seek 'dangerous' man in relation to Auckland aggravated robberies

Local government councillors vote in favour of ban on private sale and use of fireworks
Labour MP Chris Hipkins says he'll be revealing new measures to improve teacher supply before the new parliamentary term begins.

Education Minister refuses 'crisis' meeting with early childhood education groups