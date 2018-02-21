 

Banned toxic fire-fighting foam found in storage trucks at Nelson Airport

A toxic fire-fighting foam banned from use in New Zealand has been found in fire trucks and storage tanks at Nelson Airport, as officials track down the use of the harmful material.

The foam has already contaminated drinking water at properties near Ohakea and Woodbourne airbases.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Environmental Protection Authority has ordered the airport, as soon as practicable, to stop using the foam, which contains PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), a harmful persistent organic pollutant.

It has been used in fire-fighting foams since the 1960s but was banned for such use in New Zealand in 2006.

Tests confirmed the foam was held in numerous storage containers and two fire trucks, and was clearly ready to be used in an emergency, said EPA chief executive Allan Freeth.

It had until mid-March to come up with a plan to deal with the foam.

"In the interim, the airport may continue using the foam for emergencies, in the interests of safety," Dr Freeth said.

Nelson Airport chief executive Rob Evans says they did not know they were using illegal foam. It had only been used for training every two years, he told RNZ.

Water table testing would be carried out around the airport to check for contamination and firefighters offered free blood tests.

The EPA is investigating fire-fighting foams and airports are being checked around the country.

RNZ reports the foam has contaminated drinking water supplies near Defence Force bases in Marlborough and Manawatu, and also contaminated soil and water at Whenuapai and Devonport in Auckland.

Nelson

