TODAY |

Banksy prints sell for world record prices at Auckland auction

Source:  1 NEWS

An art auction at the International Art Centre in Auckland has seen collectors pay top dollar for some Banksy prints.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The acclaimed English artist has created limited edition screen prints of his work. Source: 1 NEWS

Three of the mysterious artist's prints all sold for world record prices for the editions.

Banky's Golf Sale print fetched $45,000, his Super Mare print earned $41,000 and the artist's Soup Can print was sold for $52,000.

The auction also featured prints from Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso, as well as the limited edition pieces from acclaimed English street artist Banksy.

The collectible art sale also offered a number of lower-priced works from highly sought-after artists in print and edition form.

Your playlist will load after this ad

International Art Centre director Richard Thompson talks about the June 30 sale. Source: Breakfast

International Art Centre director Richard Thompson spoke to 1 NEWS about Banksy's Soup Can print.

"Banksy had this idea that Andy Warhol's image of the Campbell's soup was just so expensive and so overpriced ... and he painted the Tesco version," he said.

"He's got a sort of a thing against corporates and he's got a real thing against Tesco so he thought, 'Right, I'm gunna make an image that will be affordable and sell them to the masses at 60 pounds each,' in 2005."

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Another flu virus detected in China that poses risk of pandemic
2
'Golden State Killer' admits to dozens of rapes, murders across California
3
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
4
Large early childhood education provider accused of pushing unlawful contract on teachers
5
Oranga Tamariki on site at Gloriavale, making inquiry into West Coast sect
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Lender who charged interest up to 803% forced to repay borrowers

AK-47 with 1500 rounds of ammo among items seized during Auckland meth labs raid
03:12

Opinion: Wage Subsidy redundancies sting, but shouldn’t surprise