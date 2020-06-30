Banksy prints sell for world record prices at Auckland auction

An art auction at the International Art Centre in Auckland has seen collectors pay top dollar for some Banksy prints.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three of the mysterious artist's prints all sold for world record prices for the editions.

Banky's Golf Sale print fetched $45,000, his Super Mare print earned $41,000 and the artist's Soup Can print was sold for $52,000.

The auction also featured prints from Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso, as well as the limited edition pieces from acclaimed English street artist Banksy.

The collectible art sale also offered a number of lower-priced works from highly sought-after artists in print and edition form.

Your playlist will load after this ad

International Art Centre director Richard Thompson spoke to 1 NEWS about Banksy's Soup Can print.

"Banksy had this idea that Andy Warhol's image of the Campbell's soup was just so expensive and so overpriced ... and he painted the Tesco version," he said.