Banksy print sells for record $120k in Auckland

Banksy’s Soup Can print has sold for a world record price at Auckland’s International Art Centre.

Source: Breakfast

Selling for $120,000, it is almost double the artist's last Soup Can print, which went for $62,460.

In June, Banksy's Golf Sale print fetched $45,000 and the artist's Super Mare print earned $41,000 at the art auction in Auckland.

At the time, International Art Centre director Richard Thompson spoke to 1 NEWS about Banksy's Soup Can prints.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Banksy had this idea that Andy Warhol's image of the Campbell's soup was just so expensive and so overpriced ... and he painted the Tesco version," he said.