Banksy is back with two new murals in London

Two murals by street artist Banksy have appeared near the Barbican Centre in London.

The two pieces of art coincide with an exhibition of Banksy’s works which opens next week.
Source: 1 NEWS

The artwork, with a nod to American graffiti artist and painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, coincide with the opening of an exhibition of his works at the Barbican Centre next week.

Basquiat, who worked with artists such as Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, died in 1988 at the age of 27 of a suspected drug overdose.

In an Instagram post Banksy titled one of the murals Portrait of Basquiat being welcomed by the Metropolitan Police - an (unofficial) collaboration with the new Basquiat show.

Another post read "Major new Basquiat show opens at the Barbican - a place that is normally very keen to clean any graffiti from its walls."

Basquiat: Boom for Real opens on Wednesday and will present more than 100 works from international museums and private collections.

The Tauranga Art Gallery is showcasing the street art as part of a 12 week festival.
Source: 1 NEWS
Sam Kelway went on a mission to discover whether the reclusive artist has been hanging out in the Bay of Plenty.
Source: 1 NEWS
The artist has taken a swipe at the French authorities for their handling of the migrants in Calais.
Source: Breakfast

