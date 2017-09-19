Banksy is back with two new murals in London

Two murals by street artist Banksy have appeared near the Barbican Centre in London.

The artwork, with a nod to American graffiti artist and painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, coincide with the opening of an exhibition of his works at the Barbican Centre next week.

Basquiat, who worked with artists such as Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, died in 1988 at the age of 27 of a suspected drug overdose.

In an Instagram post Banksy titled one of the murals Portrait of Basquiat being welcomed by the Metropolitan Police - an (unofficial) collaboration with the new Basquiat show.

Another post read "Major new Basquiat show opens at the Barbican - a place that is normally very keen to clean any graffiti from its walls."