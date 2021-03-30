Banksy artwork could fetch over $1 million at Auckland auction tonight

An original artwork by popular British artist Banksy is going under the hammer at the International Art Centre in Auckland tonight.
Banksy's Keep it Real. Source: International Art Centre.
The piece called Keep it Real is a spray-painted canvas depicting a chimpanzee wearing a sandwich board that reads "keep it real".
It could fetch more than a million dollars, which would make it the most expensive work by a living contemporary artist to be sold in New Zealand.
Two other Banksy works will also be up for auction tonight.