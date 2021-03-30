TODAY |

Banksy artwork could fetch over $1 million at Auckland auction tonight

Source:  1 NEWS

An original artwork by popular British artist Banksy is going under the hammer at the International Art Centre in Auckland tonight.

Banksy's Keep it Real. Source: International Art Centre.

The piece called Keep it Real is a spray-painted canvas depicting a chimpanzee wearing a sandwich board that reads "keep it real".

It could fetch more than a million dollars, which would make it the most expensive work by a living contemporary artist to be sold in New Zealand.

Two other Banksy works will also be up for auction tonight.

New Zealand
Auckland
Arts and Culture
