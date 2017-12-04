Ban for some products that contain plastic microbeads coming into effect next week

A ban on selling some products containing plastic microbeads comes into effect from June 7 and will be enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The ban does not include all products that contain the beads, which are less than five millimetres in size and are not biodegradable, says Dr Fiona Thomson-Carter, general manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances Group.

"The microbeads are found in some common household products like face and body scrubs or exfoliators, 'wash-off' products like glitter bubble bath, heavy-duty hand soaps and in some toothpastes," she said.