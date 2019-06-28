TODAY |

Ban on single-use plastic shopping bans takes effect tomorrow across all retailers

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Environment

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags which takes effect tomorrow will cover all retailers.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage says this is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand.

"New Zealanders are proud of our country's clean, green reputation and want to help ensure we live up to it. Ending the use of single-use plastic shopping bags helps do that," Ms Sage said.

"The ban should ensure less plastic ends up in rivers, streams, storm water systems and the ocean so seabirds, fish, turtles, and marine mammals are less vulnerable to being harmed by it."

She says banning single-use plastic bags is just one step in tackling New Zealand's waste issues.

"We also need to recharge our materials recovery and recycling systems and shift to a circular economy," she says.

Mainstream supermarkets have already made the move away from single-use plastic bags.

According to survey research done for the Ministry for the Environment, New Zealanders have made a rapid transition to reusable bags, with 56 per cent of shoppers in April 2018 bringing reusable bags, increasing to 91 per cent always/often bringing their own reusable bag in September 2018.

"Government regulations and the sum of many individual actions make a difference. New Zealanders remembering to take their reusable bags is stopping tens of millions of single plastic bags becoming waste each year," Ms Sage said.

Businesses were given six months ahead of the ban to phase-out single-use plastic bags.

Plastic bags. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joseph Parker knocks out Alexander Flores (USA black/gold shorts) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to fight fellow Samoan heavyweight Alex Leapai today
2
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson
3
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
4
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
5
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06
Volunteers are trying to clean up decades of rubbish after a huge storm washed a landfill down a world heritage site on the West Coast.

Fox River landfill disaster leaves a filthy, toxic mess four months on from huge storm
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Two people dead after car slams into garage in the Bay of Plenty
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Man arrested in Napier, charged over Mohaka shooting homicide
Primary and secondary school teachers are calling for better pay and support for their new collective agreements.

Teachers' pay deal: Workload concerns not fixed but 'time to move on'