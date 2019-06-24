TODAY |

'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport

Helen Castles
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Helen Castles
Northland
Māori Issues

A sign at the new Bay of Islands Airport will be changed after it was pointed out that it has a rather lewd double meaning.

The sign, at the airport's baggage claim area, reads "pēke kokoraho" - pēke meaning bag, and kokoraho generally interpreted as taking ownership of something, or claiming it.

However, Government Minister Shane Jones says he was amused to see the sign, because "kokoraho" also has an archaic usage - meaning to "scoop up your private parts - a male being the owner of those private parts", he said.

Māori translator Tane Karamaina said while the term is not used for that meaning very commonly these days, it was the equivalent of a Shakespearean word being dropped into modern English - "you either know it or you don't".

In a statement, the airport jokingly acknowledged the "abject balls up" and said "we'll be putting it right as soon as we can".

They said they had consulted with tangata whenua over the translations, but obviously had not been as thorough as was necessary.

Another translation for a baggage claim might be "wahi tiki pēke" - a place to take, or fetch, a bag.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Helen Castles
Northland
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
An estimated 6000 people took part in the haka at the festival in Copenhagen.
Thousands of Danish heavy metal fans perform haka for Kiwi band Alien Weaponry
3
Silhouette of man's head in front of computer monitor light at night
Scam alert: If the police cybercrime unit calls, hang up immediately, authorities warn
4
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
New Zealanders 'some of the best people in the world' says Windies all-rounder
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs
'Who wouldn't want him' - Samoa coach realistic about Tuivasa-Sheck switch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:28
Celia Hogan says current guidelines require indoor space for students – but that space is not necessary for a bush classroom.

Petition asking for rule change to allow 'bush kindies' breaks 5000 mark
A Fire and Emergency NZ engine.

House fire in Wellington started in asbestos-ridden roof

Most New Zealanders don't trust insurers to give them good advice, research finds

Auckland university staff 'silenced' over complaints about extreme far-right views