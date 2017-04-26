Ballistics expert to examine Invercargill fatal shooting scene

A police ballistics expert will help piece together the events of a fatal Anzac Day shooting in Invercargill.

Police southern area commander Superintendent Paul Basham confirmed at a press conference today it was too early to say what sort of firearm was used and how many shots were allegedly fired by Constable Ben McLean on Tuesday night at Otepuni Avenue in the suburb of Newfield.

"We can't reveal any level of detail about the shooting, such as how many rounds were fired," Mr Basham said.

"A ballistics expert is coming from Auckland to piece together what happened."

McLean handed himself into the Invercargill police station, where he worked, 40 minutes after the shooting.

He was transferred to hospital - although what injuries he suffered have not been made clear - and charged with murder and attempted murder yesterday at a bedside hearing with a judge present.

He was remanded in custody until May.

Senior CIB officers from Canterbury and Dunedin have been brought in to oversee the investigation into the shooting, along with forensic staff from Auckland, Mr Basham said.

"It's important a thorough and impartial investigation is completed."

Supt Basham said the incident had produced shock and dismay among Invercargill police staff, who were also getting support.