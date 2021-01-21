'Baller on a budget' banned from promoting Lion's Share pyramid schemes

Is Lion's Share a pyramid scheme? The Commerce Commission believes it's likely. In a statement issued by the commission, they confirmed a 'stop now' notice was issued to Shelly Cullen, the focus of their investigation into Lion's Share.

Cullen caught the attention of the media after she posted a video on YouTube claiming that she had made $154,000 in 11 days from Lion’s Share. The video documenting her outrageous claims was removed to comply with the stop now order. Source: Supplied

By Bronson Perich

Dated December 21, 2020, the stop now notice was made public on January 19, 2021.

Cullen, a "baller on a budget", caught the attention of the media after she posted a video on YouTube claiming that she had made $154,000 in 11 days from Lion's Share. The video documenting her outrageous claims was removed to comply with the stop now order.

Lion's Share recruits were encouraged to buy packages or 'money trees' by exchanging NZ dollars for cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency was then deposited into a smart contract.

The recruits were promised a "Lion's Share" of commissions if they were successful in convincing others to join. They were entitled to higher pay-outs if they purchased more packages and convinced their recruits to follow suit.

The pay-outs were to be made in the same cryptocurrency that the recruit paid in.

As of December 21, 2020, Cullen is prohibited from promoting Lion's Share or any other pyramid scheme.

CRYPTOCURRENCY 'SMART CONTRACTS'

Freelance IT administrator Aaron Maoate describes smart contracts as "digital contracts with conditions".

He adds that smart contracts can be programmed to do anything from counting election votes to running pyramid schemes.

It is Maoate's opinion that the smart contract at the core of Lion's Share is running a pyramid scheme.

"Once you deposit your money into the smart contract, it's gone," Maoate says.

"The only way for you to get your money back is to scam others into joining the scam."

He claims Cullen's been involved in crypto Ponzi schemes for many years and that she's given newcomers to cryptocurrency a bad impression.