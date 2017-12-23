 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bail has been given to the man accused of being drunk and ramming his car into a taxi, resulting in the death of the taxi driver, in central Auckland on Saturday.

It's believed a drunk driver smashed into the taxi driver and fled the scene.
Source: 1 NEWS

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, - a taxi driver - died in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and a young son.

Police thought the man charged over the crash was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

But it's emerged Farshad Bahadori Esfehani, 20, from Mt Roskill, appeared in court yesterday morning.

He faces charges of being more than twice over the allowed alcohol limit. 

Court documents show police allege Esfehani of having a reading of 908 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit to face criminal charges is 400 micrograms of alcohol per of litre of breath. 

He's charged with driving with excess blood alcohol causing death, a charge of excess breath alcohol causing injury to another person, and failing to stop.

Esfehani is due in court again in February.

More than $70,000 has been raised through a Givealittle fundraising effort  to transport Mr Syed's body back to India and to support his family financially.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed.

Source: Givealittle

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

00:14
4
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

00:29
5
A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan’s skin while she was watching the programme.

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


02:14
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Sports stars, business leaders and comedians are among those who died this year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 