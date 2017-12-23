Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Bail has been given to the man accused of being drunk and ramming his car into a taxi, resulting in the death of the taxi driver, in central Auckland on Saturday.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed, 29, - a taxi driver - died in the crash. He leaves behind a wife and a young son.

Police thought the man charged over the crash was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

But it's emerged Farshad Bahadori Esfehani, 20, from Mt Roskill, appeared in court yesterday morning.

He faces charges of being more than twice over the allowed alcohol limit.

Court documents show police allege Esfehani of having a reading of 908 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit to face criminal charges is 400 micrograms of alcohol per of litre of breath.

He's charged with driving with excess blood alcohol causing death, a charge of excess breath alcohol causing injury to another person, and failing to stop.

Esfehani is due in court again in February.

More than $70,000 has been raised through a Givealittle fundraising effort to transport Mr Syed's body back to India and to support his family financially.